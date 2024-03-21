General Staff: Novopavlivka Remains Hottest Area On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty-seven combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in the past 24 hours, with Novopavlivka remaining the hottest sector where the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 36 missile strikes, 50 air strikes and 96 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements," the post said.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

Enemy air strikes targeted Vorozhba and Hrytsenkove in the Sumy region. More than 20 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Leonivka in the Chernihiv region; Chernatske, Baranivka, Sosnivka, Khodyne, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Iskryskivshchyna and Katerynivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan and Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out one unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian positions near Synkivka, Kharkiv region. Enemy forces launched an air strike outside Nadiia, Luhansk region. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zapadne, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

Russia launching more reconnaissance drones amid absence of A-50 planes - Humeniuk

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Spirne, Vesele and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops. The enemy also launched an air strike near Novosadove, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out air strikes near Hryhorivka, Kalynivka and New York in the Donetsk region. About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivkaand Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out air strikes near Novobakhmutivka and Orlivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukrainian forces continue to hold off the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 24 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops. The enemy launched an air strike near the village of Kurakhove, Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements, including Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region, came under artillery and mortar attacks.

Throughout the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Kherson sector. Ivanivka, Kherson region, came under artillery and mortar shelling.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Air Force struck seven areas where enemy troops, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and two anti-aircraft missile systems of the invaders. Ukrainian rocket forces hit a Russian artillery piece and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Photo: 37th Marine Brigade

