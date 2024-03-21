LS Polls: Congress Names 11 Candidates For Gujarat In 3Rd List

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 22 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday unveiled its list of candidates for 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat for the upcoming general elections.

Chandanji Thakor, the former Sidhpur MLA, has been fielded for the Patan seat as the party's intent to leverage local political experience.

In the Sabarkantha seat, Tushar Chaudhary, the current Khedbrahma MLA, has been selected to represent the party.

Former Kapadvanj MLA Kalusinh Dabhi is set to contest the Kheda Lok Sabha seat, challenging Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan.

Lunawada MLA Gulabsinh Chauhan was named the party candidate from Panchmahal Lok Sabha seat.

JP Marvia, a district panchayat member, will challenge BJP's incumbent MP Poonamben Maadam in Jamnagar as the Congress looks to intensify its electoral campaign against the ruling party's stronghold.

The Dahod seat, reserved for tribal candidates, will see former MP Prabhaben Taviyad returning as the Congress aims to reclaim its stronghold with a seasoned campaigner.

In Surat, the party has fielded Nilesh Kumbhani.

Jeniben Thumar, the president of Gujarat Congress' women's wing and daughter of former Amreli MP Virji Thumar, is set to contest from the Amreli seat.

In Anand, the Congress has fielded Amit Chavda, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly and a seasoned politician with five terms as MLA.

The Chhota Udepur Lok Sabha seat will see Sukhram Rathwa, a former MLA and opposition leader in the State Assembly, representing the Congress.

For the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, the party has chosen Sonal Patel who will face off against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.