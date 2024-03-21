Over Rs 3 Crore Unaccounted Seized In Bengal Since March 1: CEO's Office

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) Unaccounted cash worth over Rs 3 crore has been seized by different Central and state agencies from March 1 till date, a senior official in the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEI) informed mediapersons on Thursday evening.

“Unaccounted cash worth over Rs 3.15 core has been recovered from West Bengal by different Central and state agencies during the period under review,” said Additional CEO, Arindam Niyogi.

He added that illegal liquor worth Rs 23,23 crore, narcotic substances valued at Rs 11.12 crore, Rs 18.15 crore worth of precious metals, and expensive gift items valued at Rs 32,52 lakh have also been seized from different parts of the state during the period under review by different agencies.

“During the same period, 1,91,222 posters and banners, which violated the campaign guidelines set by the Election Commission of India, have also been removed,” Niyogi said.

Stating that 140 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in different parts of the state, the poll official said,“Continuous checking is being conducted at 576 points in different parts of the state."