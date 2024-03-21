Hcltech Achieves The AWS Generative AI Competency

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, US and Noida, India, March 21, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been recognized with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency Partner status for its expertise in building generative AI (GenAI) applications on AWS and delivering transformative outcomes to enterprises.



With AWS's advanced GenAI portfolio - including Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Q - HCLTech has developed innovative GenAI solutions spanning various industries and enterprise functions, emphasizing responsible and ethical AI practices, such as prioritizing privacy, protecting intellectual property rights and maintaining factual accuracy.



"Attaining the AWS Generative AI Competency is a significant milestone for us, but more importantly, it is a win for our clients. It solidifies our market standing and leadership and assures our clients of our proficiency in developing and implementing real-world generative AI solutions using AWS services. This means we can meet their needs with unparalleled precision and effectiveness, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape,â€ said Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and Head of AWS Business Unit, HCLTech.



The AWS Competency Program assists clients in connecting with AWS partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI.



Till date, HCLTech has received AWS Competency status in networking, migration, financial services, cloud operations, automotive services, manufacturing and industrial services, SAP, DevOps, Level 1 MSSP, storage and mainframe modernization.



HCLTech offers a unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities from chip development to business process optimization. Leveraging strategic partnerships with AWS and many others, HCLTech is paving the way for the adoption of GenAI across industries.





About HCLTech



HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2023 totaled $13.1 billion.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Kajal Kumawat

Email :...

Other articles by HCL