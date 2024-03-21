China Opposes US Interference In China-India Boundary Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 21 (KUNA) -- China said Thursday it strongly deplores and firmly opposes US interference in the China-India boundary question, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The China-India boundary has never been delimited. Zangnan is China's territory, a basic fact that is undeniable," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a news briefing.

On Wednesday, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said, "The US recognizes Arunachal Pradesh (Zangnan) as Indian territory and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control."

Lin affirmed that the China-India boundary question is a matter between the two countries and has nothing to do with the US side. "It is known to all that the US has consistently spared no efforts to provoke and take advantage of other countries' conflicts to serve its selfish geopolitical interests," he added. (end)

