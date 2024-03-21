Kuwait Amb. Stresses PM's Significant Visit To Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah underlined Thursday the significance of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah's visit to the kingdom to further developing bilateral relations to wider horizons.

Speaking to KUNA on the occasion, Sheikh Sabah Al-Nasser said that the visit is of special importance since it comes following His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to the kingdom, and it is the first visit by His Highness the Prime Minister since he assumed his post.

He added that the tour comes in the context of His Highness the Amir's visit and implementation of the Kuwaiti-Saudi Statement, which was adopted following His Highness the Amir's visit.

He concluded by saying that under the direction and determination of both countries' leaderships and the two peoples' resolve, their bilateral cooperation would certainly lead to progress and prosperity. (end)

