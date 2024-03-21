Egypt, Russia Leaders Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 21 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday tackled by phone the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation of the Gaza Strip.

During the phone conversation, the Egyptian president elaborated on his country's ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, while commending Putin for Russian support for the Palestinian cause, Presidential Spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said in a press statement.

For his part, the Russian leader touted Egypt's continued endeavors at both local and humanitarian levels, stressing that both sides share the same views on a necessary ceasefire, humanitarian aid access and a two-state solution.

Putin also underlined that Moscow and Cairo have deep and firm relations, pointing out mutual willingness to promote and bolster bilateral cooperation. (end)

aff









MENAFN21032024000071011013ID1108007467