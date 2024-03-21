Egypt, Arab Planes Continue Dropping Humanitarian Aid For Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 21 (KUNA) -- Egypt's air forces, in cooperation with their counterparts of Jordan, and some sisterly and friendly countries, continued Thursday dropping tons of humanitarian aid from air to the far-fetched areas in northern Gaza Strip.

The joint air forces dropped basic needs to Palestinian people in the northern parts of Gaza today and yesterday, spokesman for Egyptian Armed Forces Colonel Abdelhafez Gharib said in a statement.

The move comes in continuation of Egypt's endeavors and efforts aiming to support the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the current crisis, in coincidence with the opening Rafah border crossing to allow the flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip, he noted. (end)

asm











