Kuwait PM Leaves For Saudi Arabia On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah left on Thursday for Jeddah City on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He was seen off at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Mohammad Al-Atiqi, Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel and Saudi Charge d'Affaires in Kuwait Yehia bin Hasan Al-Qahtani. (end)
