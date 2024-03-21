JUST, FAO Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Mar.21 (Petra) -Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to implement a project to support global health security and identify diseases arising from antimicrobial resistance in Jordan.During the signing ceremony, JUST President Dr. Khaled Al-Salem said the university gives the agriculture, food and veterinary medicine sectors a "special priority."According to the agreement, he said activities related to common diseases, epidemiological reproduction, and capabilit-building of national laboratories will be implemented.For his part, FAO Representative in Jordan, Nabil Assaf, pointed out that the project aims to enhance coordination between health sectors to manage zoonotic diseases by establishing national "One Health" platforms and operating them sustainably.Assaf added that this initiative also aims to improve implementation of measures to prevent and control endemic animal diseases by promoting and adopting good husbandry practices, biosecurity and other health measures.