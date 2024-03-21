Irbid's Above-Average Rainfall Sets Stage For Flourishing Summer Agriculture

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, March 21 (Petra) - The recent rainfall in Irbid has surpassed 100 percent of the annual average, signaling promising prospects for the upcoming summer agricultural season, according to Abdelhafez Abu Orabi, Director of the Irbid Agriculture Directorate.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Thursday, Orabi emphasized that the substantial rainfall experienced in the region during the recent depression will significantly bolster soil moisture levels.This will enhance conditions for summer agriculture, contribute to the replenishment of dams and groundwater reservoirs, and foster the growth of weeds, thereby extending their lifespan, a factor that will positively impact pastures in the area, he added.The percentage of rainfall for the current season in the governorate's districts is as follows: Qasabah Irbid and Bani Ubaid Districts recorded 107 percent (449.5 mm), Bani Kenana 123 percent (554 mm), Ramtha 138 percent (346 mm), Taibe 145 percent (652 mm), Koura 131 percent (591 mm), Al-Wasatiya 154 percent (694 mm), Northern Mazar 123 percent (615 mm), and in the Northern Shuna District, 128 percent (510 mm).