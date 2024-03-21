Gujarat Poll Panel Readies For LS Elections With Key Strategy Meeting

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 22 (IANS) Ahmedabad District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector, Praveena D.K, conducted a meeting on Thursday to finalise preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state, officials said.

A strategic meeting involving assistant election officers and election staff was held to reinforce the integrity and efficiency of the polling process.

The meeting saw key administrative figures, including District Development Officer Videh Khare, Resident Additional Collector Sudhir Patel, Additional District Election Officers, Yogesh Thakkar and Neha Gupta.

During this meeting, the DEO delivered comprehensive instructions to district and assistant election officers, emphasising the "necessity of rigorous training for all election staff. The aim is to facilitate a free, fair and peaceful election atmosphere, stressing the importance of thoroughly inspecting polling booth arrangements to eliminate potential flaws or errors".

Highlighting a proactive approach, the election officer called for an in-depth review of polling stations in assembly constituencies that have historically experienced low voter turnout. This initiative identifies and addresses the underlying causes of voter apathy, ensuring that every eligible voter can participate in the democratic process.

The meeting focused on managing critical and vulnerable polling stations and called for heightened vigilance to maintain a transparent and secure voting environment.

Moreover, the DEO instructed the establishment of a communication and coordination framework with law enforcement agencies, from high-ranking police officials to local inspectors and sub-inspectors, to guarantee law and order throughout the election period.