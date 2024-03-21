Innovation In Fintech Stocks (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: JKHY) (NASDAQ: FUTU) (NASDAQ: PYPL) - An Unparalleled Growth Trajectory

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a leading investor news resource covering Fintech stocks releases a special news report on Fintech leaders and innovation recognized by the industry, featuring AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX ), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce.

Report Ocean says, "The global Fintech market is on an unparalleled growth trajectory, projected to soar at an impressive CAGR of 25.0% from 2022 to 2028. Fueled by the surging popularity of digital payments, widespread adoption of IoT-connected devices, substantial investments in technology-driven solutions, and supportive government regulations, the Fintech sector is reshaping the financial services landscape."

"Escalating investments in technology-driven solutions, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), cloud computing, and blockchain, are propelling the Fintech sector forward."

With strong growth on the horizon for Fintech stocks, the Industry is recognizing excellence and innovation in payments and financial technology to showcase the leaders.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX ), a company that has been building its patent portfolio in the sector for years recently announced it signed an agreement to provide its FinZeoTM platform services to a credit union network with over 2,000 locations. Platform integration is expected to begin in March with completion anticipated in Q2 2024.

From the News: Following its launch, the FinZeo credit union offering is expected to be available to credit unions nationwide, positioning it as the Fintech platform of the future for credit unions and legacy banks. In 2022, there were over 4,700 credit unions in the US with total assets reaching as much as $2.17 trillion.

The FinZeo platform offers custom eco-solutions to enable immersive, high conversion, seamless user experiences for customers with minimal effort.

Continued: As Fintech continues to drive innovation in banking, legacy banks are challenged to keep up with and effectively compete against newer and larger financial services providers. FinZeo offers a turnkey competitive boost to legacy banks, powering them with technology services to offer better experiences to their members for a broad range of functions from mobile payments to ACH, and credit card processing.

"The roll-out of our FinZeo platform for the credit union ecosystem, which continues to grow in assets, presents significant opportunity to provide a fast, cost-efficient transition from legacy systems to tomorrow's best-of-breed Fintech platforms. FinZeo is a great solution for credit unions and we expect to get solid traction in the space upon this rollout," stated Luke D'Angelo, AppTech's Chairman & CEO.

Named as an Iconic CEO to Follow in 2024 , CIO Views says, "Luke D'Angelo CEO of AppTech Payments Corp. stands out for his innovative leadership and unmatched vision in the Fintech industry Payments Corp. isn't just a Specialty Payments company; it's a driving force for seamless commerce experiences. FinZeoTM, their differentiated digital platform removes the complexity of payment transactions for businesses of all sizes."

Continued: As its CEO says, "We are the Leader in Specialty Payments focusing on building custom eco-solutions using our patented technologies." This devotion to innovation translates to empowered clients, delivering high conversion and seamless user journeys with minimal effort.

Continued: But AppTech doesn't stop there. Their unified CommerseTM Portal is a game-changer, as it revolutionizes how ISO/ISVs manage payments and banking.. This portal drives operational efficiencies and growth, meeting the economic demands of merchants. Within FinZeo, ISO/ISVs can access a comprehensive suite of solutions, tailoring white-labeled portals to their preferences and requirements.

Recently recognized for its excellence in Fintech, Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY )

announced

earlier this month that its Financial Crimes Defender has been selected as winner of the Best Fraud Prevention Platform award in the eighth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Fintech market today.

From the news: Jack Henry Financial Crimes Defender uses advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and behavioral analytics to proactively identify new fraud and bank secretary act (BSA) trends in real-time including those involving checks, deposits, transfers, ACH transactions, and instant payments. It is built on a scalable cloud architecture with an intuitive user interface and analytics to reduce false positives. By automating repetitive tasks, Financial Crimes Defender reduces manual work in investigations.

Continued: "Financial Crimes Defender solves the fundamental problem for banks and credit unions - management of financial crime risk through proactive and automated detection," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "We're thrilled to recognize Financial Crimes Defender as 2024's Best Fraud Prevention Platform. By bundling fraud and AML solutions, financial institutions of all sizes can make faster, more informed decisions, minimize false positives and wasted resources, and improve operational efficiency."

Futu, a leading Fintech company specializing in securities trading and wealth management (Nasdaq: FUTU ) announced earlier this year that its subsidiary, Futu Securities International, has received several prestigious investment awards from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). This recognition validates its influence and industry positioning, particularly in the field of futures and options investments.

Subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited, Moomoo Technologies Inc. announced on Monday that FinTech Breakthrough recognized the company with its 2024 annual award of "Best Stock Trading App."

Founded in 2018, moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights.

CNBC and independent research firm Statista announced they are working together for a second year to identify the world's top Fintech companies, to be named in a published CNBC report this July.

Last year's list of the top 200 Fintech companies included Chinese tech giants Ant Group and Tencent, US Fintech firms PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL ) and Stripe, and European companies like Klarna and Revolut.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. recently announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available for all Venmo business profile and PayPal Zettle users in the US, enabling them to accept contactless card and digital wallet payments directly on their iPhones with no additional cost or hardware. This is the latest development in PayPal's ongoing efforts to help small businesses sell more, grow their business, and manage their finances more efficiently.

From the news: Consumers are increasingly going cashless. More than 40 percent of Americans surveyed say that none of their purchases are made with cash in a typical week, and that trend is expected to continue. As a result, accepting card and digital wallet payments in person is increasingly table stakes for small businesses, but until recently, businesses have had to purchase and manage card readers to do so. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, PayPal is helping millions of small businesses adapt to this shift in consumer behavior in a fast, easy, and more affordable way.

For investors, industry recognition is another tool for due diligence, but using the company's technology is the best first hand test for defining the winners of the future.

