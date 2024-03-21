Exploring Mining Podcast Interview With David Kelley CEO, And Geologist At Chakana Copper (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today's edition of Exploring Mining Podcast , featuring a special edition interview with David Kelley, CEO and Geologist of Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU ) (OTCQB: CHKKF ). With a fully funded drill program starting this April, this copper junior is one worth a listen

Listen to the podcast on Investorideas

Talk rocks to me; Interview with Chakana Copper on 2024 drilling program

SHARE PODCAST:

Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts

Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify

In this episode, host Cali Van Zant talks to David Kelley about the Soledad project and some of the best intercepts David has ever seen during his geologist career. He talks about their upcoming drill program and how Chakana attracted top tier investors including Rick Rule, and Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI )

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp is a Canadian-based minerals exploration Company that is currently advancing the Soledad Project located in the Ancash region of Peru, a highly favorable mining jurisdiction with supportive communities. The Soledad Project is notable for the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization that is hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. An initial mineral resource estimate for seven breccia pipes was announced in Q1 2022 (see news release dated February 23, 2022), with an Inferred Resource of 4.8 million tonnes grading 0.72 g/t gold, 61 g/t silver and 0.97% copper assumed to be extractable by underground mining methods, plus an additional Inferred Resource of 1.9 million tonnes grading 1.29 g/t gold, 37.1 g/t silver and 0.65% copper assumed to be extractable by open pit mining methods. The total initial Inferred Resource contains 191,000 ounces of gold, 11.7 million ounces of silver, and 130 million pounds of copper.

In addition, extensive multidisciplinary exploration has defined 154 exploration targets, 28 of which have been tested to date (18%), confirming that Soledad is a large, well-endowed mineral system with strong exploration upside. Chakana's investors are well positioned as the Soledad Project provides exposure to copper and precious metals. For more information on the Soledad project, please visit the website at

The Investorideas podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas:

Research mining stocks at Investorideas with our mining stocks directory at Investorideas

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.