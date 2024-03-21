Ag Stock News Bite - Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN) Rises On USDA News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( .com) Ag Stock News Bites - Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN ), an agricultural bioscience company has made the NASDAQ top gainers list on news, trading at $0.4514+, gaining $.2084 or 85.7613%. The stock had a morning high of $0.719 on volume of over 100 Million.

Yield10 Bioscience today announced that USDA-APHIS's Biotechnology Regulatory Services ("BRS") has determined that Yield10's Camelina sativa ("Camelina") varieties developed using genetic engineering (modified Camelina) to produce omega-3 fatty acids are not subject to the regulations under 7 CFR part 340, and may be grown and bred in the United States. The global markets for omega-3 fatty acids include aquafeed used for salmon and trout farming, pet feed, baby formula, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Most omega-3 fatty acids are produced from ocean-caught fish. Production constraints and supply volatility of traditional fish oil sources are creating gaps in supply and driving the growing demand for new sources of omega-3. Utilizing Camelina as a land-based production platform has the potential to provide a new, reliable supply for omega-3 fatty acids. Yield10's submissions along with the USDA-APHIS BRS responses are posted on the USDA's website.

"This regulatory milestone represents a critical step for enabling the ramp-up of Camelina planting to commercial scale in the U.S for producing omega-3 oil for key markets including aquafeed and human nutrition," said Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. "In 2024, we plan to focus on executing our development program, building seed inventory in anticipation of commercial scale planting, and engaging with potential commercial partners to enable commercial sale of omega-3 oil and meal in target markets. Use of omega-3 oil in target markets may still be subject to regulation from other regulatory authorities in target geographies."

In 2023 Yield10 submitted two Requests for Regulatory Status Review ("RSR") to the BRS under the SECURE Rule (see below). An RSR filed in July 2023 covers Camelina engineered to produce eicosapentaenoic acid ("EPA") where the engineered omega-3 Camelina produces oil containing approximately 16-20% EPA. An RSR filed in December 2023 covers producing both EPA and docosahexaenoic acid ("DHA") in which the engineered omega-3 Camelina produces oil containing approximately 10% EPA and 10% DHA, closely resembling the omega-3 EPA/DHA fatty acid profile of northern hemisphere fish oil. The responses from USDA-APHIS indicate that the agency does not consider the modified Camelina plants to be an increased plant pest risk as compared to unmodified Camelina and are therefore not subject to regulation under 7 CFR part 340 regulations.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more Agriculture

stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.