AI Stock News Bite - Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) Gains On Results Of Second Quarter - AI Plays Key Role

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) AI Stock News Bite - Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU ) shares soared today on second quarter results and commentary that $112.66, up $16.41 for a 17.05% gain. The stock had a morning high of $113.50.

Micron Technology announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended February 29, 2024.

Fiscal Q2 2024 highlights

Revenue of $5.82 billion versus $4.73 billion for the prior quarter and $3.69 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $793 million, or $0.71 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $476 million, or $0.42 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $1.22 billion versus $1.40 billion for the prior quarter and $343 million for the same period last year

"Micron delivered fiscal Q2 results with revenue, gross margin and EPS well above the high-end of our guidance range - a testament to our team's excellent execution on pricing, products and operations," said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology. "Our preeminent product portfolio positions us well to deliver a strong fiscal second half of 2024. We believe Micron is one of the biggest beneficiaries in the semiconductor industry of the multi-year opportunity enabled by AI."

