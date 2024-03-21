(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Renowned Lithium Executive Brian Talbot to Join Atlas Lithium as Chief Operating Officer and Director



HIGHLIGHTS

- Renowned lithium expert Brian Talbot has agreed to join Atlas Lithium as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Company's Board of Directors on April 1, 2024, a highly significant milestone.

- Brian Talbot's addition to Atlas Lithium's team further enables the Company's early revenue strategy targeting first lithium concentrate production in Q4 2024.

Boca Raton, Florida--(ACN Newswire - March 21, 2024) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the upcoming addition of Brian Talbot as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors effective April 1, 2024. Mr. Talbot is a renowned lithium sector executive with extensive development and operational expertise. This strengthening of the executive team comes on the heels of the Company's early revenue strategy, with anticipated first revenues and production commencing in Q4 2024.

Mr. Talbot is considered one of the leading authorities in lithium globally and has an extensive track record as a technical and operational leader throughout his career with over 30 years of experience in mining operations. In particular, he has extensive experience in DMS (dense media separation) plant development and operation, having worked at major lithium companies where he built a strong track record of operational performance.

Most recently, Mr. Talbot was founder and director of RTEK International DMCC, a consulting firm that advises lithium developers and producers. From July 2022 to September 2023, Mr. Talbot was the Chief Operating Officer at Sigma Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium"), a Canadian lithium producer with operations in Brazil. At Sigma Lithium, he oversaw the development of that company's flagship Grota do Cirilo project from construction through commissioning and operations.

From 2017 to 2022, Mr. Talbot held positions as General Manager and Head of Australian Operations at Galaxy Resources, through mergers now part of Arcadium Lithium PLC, one of the world's largest fully integrated lithium companies with a current market capitalization of approximately $4.7 billion. While at Galaxy Resources, Mr. Talbot was instrumental in increasing the production at Mt. Cattlin (a hard-rock lithium mine in Ravensthorpe, Western Australia) by 100%, which resulted in record production. Previously, from 2015 to 2017, Mr. Talbot was at Bikita Minerals in Zimbabwe, which owns and operates the longest running hard-rock lithium mine in the world.

With extensive experience designing, planning, building, and managing profitable mining operations globally, Mr. Talbot has a proven track record of driving operational excellence. His leadership has consistently improved efficiency, identified commercial opportunities, extended mine life, and maximized safety across diverse projects and regions. He holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering with Honors from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa.

Martin Rowley, former Chairman of Galaxy Resources and later Allkem Limited, and now Lead Advisor to Atlas Lithium, commented, "I was able to persuade Brian to leave Bikita's lithium operations in Zimbabwe and move to Australia to be responsible for the restart of operations at Galaxy Resources' Mt. Cattlin. During the time we worked together at Galaxy, his work ethic, dedication, conscientious team building ability, and creativity underwrote the significant value increase to all Galaxy shareholders. I look forward to working with him again on realizing the undoubted potential of Atlas Lithium."

"When speaking with global lithium investors, Brian Talbot is a name that is clearly revered as a ticket for success. The fact that Atlas Lithium can attract such exceptional talent speaks volumes about our culture and the potential of our project. We wholeheartedly welcome Brian to our Board of Directors and to lead our development and exploration technical teams," said Marc Fogassa, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Brian Talbot added, "After visiting and studying in detail Atlas Lithium's properties, I firmly believe there is a strong alignment between my expertise in expediting hard-rock lithium projects to production and the solid foundation that the Company has already built. This opportunity allows me to further advance Atlas Lithium's strategic direction as a member of its Board of Directors, while also fostering my own professional growth as a leader in the lithium space."

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a well-known lithium district in the state of Minas Gerais. In addition, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for other battery and critical metals including nickel, rare earths, titanium, and graphite. The Company also owns equity stakes in Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) (gold and quartzite).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report and in Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 20, 2023. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at . In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Brian Bernier

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (833) 661-7900

...



@Atlas_Lithium







To view the source version of this press release, please visit