Cleverbridge And Partnerstack Launch Cleverpartners To Accelerate The Growth Of B2B Partner Ecosystems

Cologne, Germany, Mar 21, 2024

Cleverbridge, a growth engine for global technology companies, today announced the launch of CleverPartners, powered by

PartnerStack , a one-stop solution for accelerating B2B partner revenue and performance.







Built specifically to drive revenue for SaaS businesses, CleverPartners simplifies and automates many of the toughest parts of scaling partner programs - like recruiting the right partners, tracking partner-sourced conversions through the entire funnel, calculating and paying partner rewards, and selling through software marketplaces - all while providing a great experience for both customers and partners.

"It's getting more expensive and challenging to acquire customers, with increasing marketing costs, traditional go-to-market motions declining in effectiveness, and fewer prospects willing to talk to a sales rep. In this environment, it's critical that technology companies meet B2B buyers where - and how - they want to discover and purchase software," said Wendi Sturgis, CEO of Cleverbridge. "With CleverPartners, businesses can expand their reach, unlock new revenue streams, and efficiently manage and scale any kind of partner program."

CleverPartners empowers businesses to easily recruit from a network of 80,000+ active B2B affiliate, referral, and reseller partners earning commissions in over 50 countries. Businesses can also leverage established partnerships to streamline the process of getting listed in high-value distributor marketplaces like Ingram Micro and Arrow, and hyperscale marketplaces like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and IBM Cloud.

Leads and deals are automatically routed and managed within a partner portal, and an integration with Cleverbridge's eCommerce platform allows partners to drive high-intent prospects or customers to a direct buying point. By leveraging CleverPartners alongside

CleverAutomations , businesses can automate long-tail renewals while maintaining existing commission structures, enabling channel partners to redirect their focus to new customer acquisition and larger, more strategic opportunities.

"ISVs require top-tier tools and teams to scale their affiliate and channel programs effectively," said Bryn Jones, CEO of PartnerStack. "With this new CleverPartners offering, ISVs can support their entire go-to-market by generating demand, closing new business, automating expansions and renewals, and simplifying the end-to-end partner management journey. I could not be more excited to collaborate with Cleverbridge to bring their B2B expertise to the forefront of partnerships and drive value together."

About Cleverbridge

Cleverbridge makes it easy to maximize customer lifetime value. We leverage deep eCommerce expertise to automate and optimize self-service transactions across the entire customer journey, empowering customers to purchase, expand, and renew subscriptions in 240+ countries and territories globally. For more than 18 years, our Growth Engine has integrated payments with subscription management, tax compliance, lifecycle marketing, advanced analytics, and partner ecosystems to consistently deliver recurring revenue growth without added headcount. Learn more at

.

About PartnerStack

PartnerStack is the all-in-one platform for scaling your SaaS partner ecosystem with a network of top B2B partners. Unlike other partnerships software that only handle one step of the partner journey, or work for only a single type of partner, PartnerStack comes with everything you need to recruit, activate, track, commission, and optimize all of your partnerships: affiliate partners that drive traffic, referral partners that bring you qualified leads, and reseller partners that sell your solution for you. PartnerStack connects you with more of the right partners and automates the toughest parts of managing partnerships, so you can grow your ecosystem and unlock new revenue channels.

