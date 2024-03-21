GBP/JPY Forecast Today - 21/03: The Dragon Continues To Roar

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The British pound has continued its drive higher against the Japanese yen, as we continue to see the Japanese yen get punished against most currencies.

The fact that the Bank of England has a meeting on Thursday will also drive this pair higher if they sound even remotely hawkish.

Even if they don't, I look at any short-term pullback as a potential buying opportunity due to the fact that the Bank of Japan is nowhere near being able to tighten monetary policy in any significant manner. True, they just raised rates to 0.1%, but quite frankly that's hardly worth mentioning other than the fact that it is at least somewhat positive I suppose.





Technical Analysis

The technical Analysis still looks very strong for this pair, and therefore I just don't see how you can fight this type of momentum. I look at any pullback as a potential buying opportunity and would be especially interested near the ¥190 level, assuming that we can even drop that far. I would not hold my breath for that, because quite frankly this is a market that looks like it's ready to just take off.

The interest rate differential between the 2 currencies continues to be wide enough to drive a truck through, which of course means that people will continue to hang onto it. The 50-Day EMA since all the way down near the ¥189 level, and that of course is something that I think comes into the picture as well. With this, you need to be very cautious on any did, but I do think at the first signs of strength, you must be a buyer and jump in to take advantage of what could be a very strong uptrend just waiting to happen again.

I have no interest in shortening this pair, at least not until we break down below the ¥189 level, which would take quite a bit of shifting momentum. In that environment, we could see the market go down to the ¥185 level, but it doesn't look to be very likely at this point. With that being the case, I remain bullish and I am more than willing to hang on to this pair.

