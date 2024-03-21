South Asian University New Delhi Seeks Applications For PG And Ph.D Programmes

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, March 21: The South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi, is inviting applications for Post Graduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

SAU also offers 75 scholarships for PG and 25 scholarships for PhD programmes.

The last date for submitting applications at the website ( is March 31, 2024. The entrance test will be held on 20 & 21 April, 2024. For further details interested candidates may refer to Admissions brochure available at the SAU website (sau).



SAU was established in 2010 with an objective of equipping the young minds of the South Asian region with world-class cutting edge knowledge and nurturing regional consciousness.

It is a joint initiative of the eight member nations of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) viz. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

