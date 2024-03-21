A 16-Year-Old's First Job At Chick-Fil-A® Who Learned 'Second-Mile Service' Saves Operators An Estimated $35 Million Over The Years

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., March 21, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - James Finlinson, co-founder of OneClickAppTM, develops a software solution for his restaurant's director at 16 years old. In 2017, James Finlinson was a busy high schooler in Ammon, Idaho. His cheerful attitude made him a perfect fit for his first job at the local Chick-fil-A® restaurant. One day James noticed his director, Jessica, spending several hours daily transcribing schedules from her computer to paper. He offered to help fix the problem and that is how OneClickAppTM was born.







Photo caption: James at work.

Encouraged by his father, Jan Finlinson, to learn software programming, James began to code after school, nights, and weekends to fix Jessica's problem. Jessica paid James $75 per month to improve the system.

Seeking inspiration, James and his dad visited the Chick-fil-A® Support Center in Atlanta, GA. While on a tour they met two software engineers who encouraged James to continue. However, James was stuck. He had one paying customer but didn't know how to start or grow a business and was leaving on a service mission for his church in two weeks.

James was then introduced him to Michael Alvarez, a successful entrepreneur and mobile apps pioneer, including being the first to launch a national restaurant search app named“Munch.” Michael quickly published a website and organized a webinar. When leaders of 50 restaurants attended, Michael recognized that there was a need and this concept deserved further testing.

A year later when James completed his mission, he returned home to a thriving business serving over 80 Chick-fil-A® restaurants under Michael's direction as CEO and Jan Finlinson as CTO.

Today, the value OneClickAppTM has provided Chick-fil-A® Operators is estimated at over $35 Million by increasing employee retention, communication, and efficiencies. Serving over 40,000 team members and leaders daily, now nearly one in five Chick-fil-A® Operators of standalone stores are connected to OneClickAppTM.

“I feel blessed to be able to serve so many of the great team members and leaders for the company that I owe my success to, Chick-fil-A,” said James Finlinson.

