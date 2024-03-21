               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Drugs Seized In Colón


3/21/2024 2:18:06 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Some 515 packages of illegal drugs were seized Wednesday night March 20th inside a container pictured above in a port in the province of Colón.
It was a joint operation between the National Police, a keen smelling German Shepherd pup, and the Public Ministry.
The rectangular packages were reportedly hidden inside a container that came from Puerto Cortés in Honduras, transiting through Panama. Their final destination was to be the city of Gothenburg in Sweden.

MENAFN21032024000218011062ID1108007010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search