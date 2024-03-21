Drugs Seized In Colón

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Some 515 packages of illegal drugs were seized Wednesday night March 20th inside a container pictured above in a port in the province of Colón.
It was a joint operation between the National Police, a keen smelling German Shepherd pup, and the Public Ministry.
The rectangular packages were reportedly hidden inside a container that came from Puerto Cortés in Honduras, transiting through Panama. Their final destination was to be the city of Gothenburg in Sweden.
