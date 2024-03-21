Crypto Finished Its Pullback Thanks To The Fed

Market picture

The Fed's comments returned risk appetite to global markets, immediately bringing buyers back to cryptocurrencies. In 24 hours, total market capitalisation rose 7.7% to $2.55 trillion. Bitcoin is showing roughly the same amplitude of growth, but Ethereum and Solana are adding around 10%.



Bitcoin has held within a classic correction, never falling below 61.8% of the rally around $60. If the positivity doesn't dissipate quickly, the next major milestone will be a return to highs above $73K.



Ethereum reversed to the upside shortly after touching the 50-day moving average, confirming that this was a correction to the upside rather than a reversal to the downside. Solana lost over 22% between March 18th and 20th, from $210 to $162, and is back at $190 at the time of writing.

