Knorr-Bremse Plans to Raise Dividend by a Significant 13% to € 1.64

Strong business development in 2023 is to be reflected in increased dividend

Executive and Supervisory Boards will propose a dividend of €

1.64 per share at the Annual General Meeting Knorr-Bremse is publishing its Annual Report for the 2023 fiscal year

Munich, March 21, 2024 – The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG have decided to propose a dividend of €

1.64 per share at the Annual General Meeting following a highly challenging and yet extremely successful fiscal year. The proposed dividend represents a significant 13% increase year over year. The payout ratio is approximately 46% of the consolidated net income for 2023 and is therefore consistent with the existing dividend policy of distributing 40% to 50% to shareholders. The dividend payment requires the shareholders' approval at the virtual Annual General Meeting, for which invitations have been sent for April 30, 2024: Investor Relations / Annual General Meeting . In addition to the appropriation of the net profit, the shareholders will be presented proposals for approval of matters such as modifications to the Executive Board remuneration system. Information about the previous fiscal year can be found in the 2023 Annual Report, which is available to download at

About Knorr-Bremse Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX)

is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. 33,000 employees at over 100 locations in approximately 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2023, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of approximately €

7.9

billion. For almost 120 years, the company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility.



