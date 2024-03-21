EQS-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Shareholders at BB Biotech AG's AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 2.00 per share

Media release of March 21, 2024 Shareholders at BB Biotech AG's AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 2.00 per share All proposals of BB Biotech AG's Board of Directors were approved by BB Biotech AG's shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held today. Shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 2.00 gross per share. Payment will be made on March 27, 2024, the record date is March

26, 2024 and the ex-dividend date is March 25, 2024. Dr. Thomas von Planta, former member of the Board of Directors, was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Dr. Erich Hunziker, who did not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors thanks him for his valuable contribution and personal commitment to BB Biotech over the past 13 years. In addition, Camilla Soenderby was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. The shareholders re-elected the current Board members Dr. Clive Meanwell, Laura Hamill, Dr. Pearl Huang and Prof. Dr. Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen for a further one-year term of office.





Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.

