Tata Group Puts Assam On Global Map With Rs 27,000 Cr Semiconductor Plant

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Mar 21 (KNN) Industrialist Ratan Tata on Wednesday praised the Tata Group's Rs 27,000 crore investment in a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Assam's Jagiroad, calling it a "transformative" project that will put the state on the global map.

In a social media post, the Tata Trusts Chairman said the semiconductor plant being set up in partnership with the Assam government will make the state "a major player in sophisticated semiconductors."

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's announcement further underscores the significance of indigenous semiconductor production for India's self-reliance and technological sovereignty.

The semiconductor facility by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT) will have a capacity to produce 48 million chips per day catering to automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom and mobile phone segments.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran accompanied Ratan Tata during the plant's foundation stone laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 along with two other semiconductor units in Gujarat.

Commercial production at the Assam and Gujarat plants is expected to commence in 2026, helping address chip shortages faced during Covid and reducing import reliance.

Assam CM Sarma highlighted that the state was being included in technological revolution after being neglected for industrial investments earlier.

The Tata Group's semiconductor foray aligns with India's ambition to become a global chip manufacturing hub, with another leading project by Micron in Gujarat's Sanand set for operations by late 2024.

