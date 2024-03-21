Banks Asked To Remain Open On March 31 For Fiscal Year Closing

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Mar 21 (KNN) The Government of India has urged all branches of banks handling government receipts and payments to remain open on Sunday i.e March 31, 2024 to ensure smooth fiscal year-end transactions.

The directive, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), underscores the importance of promptly recording all financial activities related to government receipts and payments within the 2023-24 fiscal period.

Agency Banks, which play a crucial role in facilitating government banking transactions, have been specifically advised to ensure the operational readiness of all their branches involved in government business on the aforementioned date.

To ensure widespread awareness and accessibility, banks are mandated to conduct robust publicity campaigns to inform stakeholders about the availability of banking services on March 31.

Through effective communication channels, such as advertisements, notices, and digital platforms, banks are tasked with disseminating information to the public, government agencies, and other relevant entities.

The decision to keep banks open on March 31, 2024, underscores the government's proactive approach towards ensuring seamless and accountable financial transactions.

(KNN Bureau)