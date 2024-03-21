Govt To Introduce New Qcos To Counter Influx Of Cheap Chinese Textile Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 21 (KNN) In a move aimed at tackling the influx of low-cost Chinese textile products, the government is gearing up to introduce new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) covering a range of textile items including technical, protective, and build-tech textiles.

This initiative is driven by the objective of bolstering India's position in global manufacturing and supply chains by elevating quality control standards, reported mint.

The central government is working to ensure product quality through the implementation of QCOs, in collaboration with industry stakeholders and export promotion councils.

Additionally, authorities may leverage these measures to incentivize global players to establish manufacturing units within India. It's worth noting that the QCOs won't be applicable to export items.

With a goal of encompassing over 2,000 products under the QCO framework, the government is taking proactive steps in this direction.

Presently, various products such as bedsheets, pillow covers, shoe covers, napkins, baby diapers, orchard protection covers, fencing nets, and insect nets fall within the purview of existing QCOs.

