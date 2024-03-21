Commerce Ministry To Seek Solutions For Phytosanitary Roadblocks In Agricultural Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 21 (KNN) Senior officials from the commerce ministry are gearing up to engage with exporters and other stakeholders in a bid to address the challenges posed by stringent phytosanitary requirements hindering agricultural exports.

This initiative comes as certain Indian agricultural products, such as fruits and vegetables, encounter difficulties gaining entry into markets like Europe, Australia, and the US due to these stringent regulations, reported Mint.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the commerce ministry is compiling a dataset on export shipments that have been rejected by European countries and other regions with rigorous phytosanitary certifications.

Despite tariff relaxations, these stringent requirements continue to serve as significant trade barriers.

He stated,“The (commerce) ministry is preparing a data set on export consignments that were rejected by European countries and other regions, where phytosanitary certifications are very stringent leading to major trade barriers despite a relaxation in duties,"

In an effort to find viable solutions to these non-tariff barriers, the commerce ministry plans to convene a stakeholders' meeting.

This gathering will involve discussions with Indian exporters as well as engagements with officials from various countries.

The aim is to devise effective remedies to navigate the challenges posed by phytosanitary requirements and facilitate smoother agricultural exports.

