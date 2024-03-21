Slurrp's The Grand Biryani Celebration Delights Delhi Foodies And Homechefs

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Food enthusiasts and culinary aficionados converged at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi on March 16-17, 2024, to partake in Slurrp's The Grand Biryani Celebration . An extravaganza celebrating India's rich culinary heritage and its enduring love affair with biryani, the event, powered by Daawat and co-sponsored by Zappfresh and Goldiee, with Glen as a gifting partner, witnessed a remarkable display of culinary prowess. From traditional recipes to innovative recreations, the celebration showcased the diversity of biryani across different regions of India.





HT Slurrp Grand Biryani Celebration





The festivities unfolded with captivating cooking demonstrations by India's celebrity chefs such as Kunal Kapur, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Nishant Choubey, Manzilat Fatima, and Abida Rasheed , each sharing their unique insights and techniques. Attendees were treated to an immersive culinary experience, exploring the nuances of biryani and kebab preparation under the expert guidance of celebrity and regional chefs. The event also witnessed two thrilling cook-offs, where top home chefs showcased their skills and vied for coveted prizes.





India's infatuation with biryani, a quintessential one-pot rice dish, knows no bounds. Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of Slurrp , said, "Biryani holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. From the fragrant biryanis of the North to the spicy variations of the South, and the subtle blends in the East and West, each region boasts its unique rendition of this culinary gem. It's incredible to witness how this beloved dish unites people, surpassing geographical and cultural divides. I was truly inspired by the passion and ingenuity displayed by both seasoned chefs and aspiring home cooks alike. At Slurrp, our mission is to empower individuals to discover, create, and share culinary experiences while providing a platform for home chefs to showcase their talent.”





K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, VP & Head of Marketing, Daawat, added, “The vibe of the event was infectious - it was a fantastic experience to join hands with Slurrp team to bring alive the Daawat Slurrp Biryani Fest - at HT City Unwind. I'm sure Delhi food lovers thoroughly enjoyed the irresistible combination of Daawat, the finest, Slurrp & the finest MasterChefs.”





Slurrp's innovative platform boasts a vast community of over 5 lakh home chefs and 3.5 lakh recipes and offers personalised meal suggestions tailored to individual preferences. By leveraging AI technology, Slurrp enables users to discover recipes aligned with their dietary needs, culinary preferences, and lifestyle choices.





As the sun set on yet another successful event, attendees departed with hearts and stomachs full, eagerly looking forward to the next fiesta.





About Slurrp

Slurrp is a recipe aggregator that helps one find recipes based on one's diet choices, fitness goals and taste preferences. It provides calorie-counted recipes across cuisines and meals types and caters to all levels of cooking skills -

from a beginner to an expert. It also offers a nutrimeter that calculates the precise nutrient intake based on the user's height and weight to recommend recipes for each meal. Once you've shortlisted recipes that you want to prepare, you can also add them to your Meal Plan which pins your recipes on the calendar so you can plan your meals in advance.