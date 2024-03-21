Types Of Cutting That Causes Material Damage In CNC Machining Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) CNC machine operators often grapple with tool deformation and machining materials damage, posing significant challenges to the machining process. Identifying the factors behind these issues is crucial for effective prevention. Therefore, a thorough inspection of tools becomes paramount.

This article delves into the various cutting problems that contribute to tool deformation and material damage in CNC machines, shedding light on strategies to address and mitigate these challenges.

3 Common Tool Cutting Problems Faced by Machining Material

While CNC machining offers precision through computer control, it isn't immune to tool-related issues. Among these challenges, irregular cutting of work objects stands out. This article addresses three common tool-cutting problems faced by CNC machine operators and provides insights into mitigating these issues.

1. Hitting Cutters

This problem arises when the cutting tool encounters excessive workpiece material, leading to collisions during the process. High cutting amounts, inappropriate machining methods, and improper safety heights contribute to hitting cutters.

Optimal solutions include selecting a smaller tool diameter, choosing the right machining method based on tool characteristics, and ensuring an appropriate safety height to prevent clamping interference.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"