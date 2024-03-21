Types Of Cutting That Causes Material Damage In CNC Machining Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) CNC machine operators often grapple with tool deformation and machining materials damage, posing significant challenges to the machining process. Identifying the factors behind these issues is crucial for effective prevention. Therefore, a thorough inspection of tools becomes paramount.
This article delves into the various cutting problems that contribute to tool deformation and material damage in CNC machines, shedding light on strategies to address and mitigate these challenges.
3 Common Tool Cutting Problems Faced by Machining Material
While CNC machining offers precision through computer control, it isn't immune to tool-related issues. Among these challenges, irregular cutting of work objects stands out. This article addresses three common tool-cutting problems faced by CNC machine operators and provides insights into mitigating these issues.
1. Hitting Cutters
This problem arises when the cutting tool encounters excessive workpiece material, leading to collisions during the process. High cutting amounts, inappropriate machining methods, and improper safety heights contribute to hitting cutters.
Optimal solutions include selecting a smaller tool diameter, choosing the right machining method based on tool characteristics, and ensuring an appropriate safety height to prevent clamping interference.
class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"
MENAFN21032024005532012229ID1108006905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.