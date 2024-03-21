'Desperate' Cong Defaming Democracy Fearing Poll Defeat: Gujarat BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, March 21 (IANS) Gujarat BJP Spokesperson Yagnesh Dave on Thursday accused the Congress of becoming "desperate and defaming India's democracy as it faces defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections".

Addressing the media at BJP's Kamalam state office, Dave criticised Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly spreading incomplete information regarding freezing their party's bank accounts.

The BJP Spokesperson addressed the financial controversy surrounding the Congress, mentioning the alleged "embezzlement of assets worth Rs 5,000 crore from the National Herald case".

He emphasised "the need for transparency, particularly in the case of seized assets worth Rs 200 crore," suggesting larger-scale financial misconduct that needs to be disclosed.

Dave claimed that "the Congress's actions were an attempt to distract from its poor poll performance and diminishing support among the people of the country, adding that several leaders and workers are quitting due to the challenging circumstances faced by Congress".

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi's understanding of political and legal matters, highlighting past incidents where the latter allegedly insulted India on foreign soil.

The BJP Spokesperson clarified that the BJP had not seized Congress's bank accounts, pointing out that the Income Tax Department took the action due to non-compliance with tax return filings.