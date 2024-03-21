Biomednewsbreaks - Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Releases Financial Results, Corporate Highlights For Q4, FY 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights, has announced its financial numbers and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2023. According to the report, key achievements during the period included enrolling the first patients for a pivotal trial studying AIMIGo(TM) System for synthesizing a 12-lead ECG as well as clinical and regulatory progress made for the AIMIGo 3D VECG system. In addition, the company noted it had received two new patents during the period, covering HeartBeam's proprietary technologies.“We have continued to make steady progress on regulatory and clinical milestones for the AIMIGo 3D VECG technology platform,” said HeartBeam CEO and founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, in the press release.“We have filed a 510(k) submission to the FDA for our AIMIGo VECG device system. When cleared, this will be a major milestone for the company, as we expect this to be the first patient-held 3D VECG to be cleared by the FDA.

Additionally, this clearance is the cornerstone of our regulatory efforts as it will be the basis for future FDA submissions, including our planned second FDA application on the system's ability to synthesize a 12L ECG. We continue to anticipate that our limited launch of AIMIGo will occur by the end of 2024. . . . We ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with approximately $16.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. We are using cash at a lower rate than anticipated, and believe we are in a strong position as we carefully manage spending, which we believe will extend our cash runway into early 2025.”

About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights. The company's proprietary vectorelectrocardiography (“VECG”) technology collects 3D signals of the heart's electrical activity and converts those signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed to be used on portable, patient-friendly devices such as a credit-card-sized monitor, watch or patch. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care, all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining how cardiac health is managed. For more information, visit

.

