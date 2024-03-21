Techmediabreaks - D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Bolsters Executive Team With Addition Of Chief Revenue Officer And Chief Development Officer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, has expanded its executive team as the company positions itself in a growing market. The company has appointed cloud entrepreneur and IT industry veteran Lorenzo Martinelli as its first chief revenue officer and Dr. Trevor Lanting as its chief development officer.

According to the announcement, the new appointments will“supercharge” D-Wave's go-to-market (“GTM”) growth strategy as well as product innovation. In his new position, Martinelli will oversee sales, marketing, professional services, and customer success as well as spearhead the company's commercial expansion into key vertical markets. Lanting, who previously served as D-Wave's senior vice president of software, algorithms and cloud services, will lead D-Wave's product innovation roadmap, including its full stack of quantum computing hardware and software solutions.

Martinelli has more than three decades of experience in building start-ups from inception to IPO and has served in leadership roles at QAD DynaSys, E2open, AristaSoft, Baan (now Infor), Digital Equipment (now HPE) and IBM. He has an impressive background devising innovative GTM strategies for optimization applications, especially in the company's key target verticals of logistics and manufacturing, and will be key in executing the company's growth strategy. Lanting's new responsibilities include overseeing D-Wave's product roadmap and initiatives to advance the science of quantum computing as well as helping direct the ongoing development of the company's Advantage(TM) and Advantage2(TM) annealing quantum computing systems, its gate model computing program, and the interdisciplinary teams focused on performance research and algorithm development.

“This is a watershed moment as enterprise customers are starting to move quantum applications into production,” said D-Wave Quantum CEO Dr. Alan Baratz in the press release.“The expertise and leadership of these two seasoned leaders will be instrumental in executing our GTM strategy, fueling new commercial opportunities and advancing our technology innovation as we continue to demonstrate annealing quantum computing's impact on customers today.”

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit

