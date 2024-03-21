Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR), CEO Recognized At Finext Conference With Excellence In Finance Awards

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile services and data company, and CEO Martin J. Shen, received recognition at the recent FiNext Conference. At the conference, which was held in Dubai on Feb. 28–29, 2024, FingerMotion and Shen both received awards. Shen was awarded the Excellence in Finance - Leaders Award, and the company was awarded the Excellence in Finance - Companies Award. The Excellence in Finance - Companies Award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and impact within the finance and fintech sector, while the Excellence in Finance - Leaders Award spotlights individuals who have exhibited exemplary leadership, vision and expertise within the finance and fintech realm. Shen also participated at the conference, speaking on a panel that discussed the topic of cybersecurity and cyber compliance.

“I am honored and grateful to receive this award,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin J. Shen in the press release.“And we are proud, as a company, to be recognized for our contributions to our industry. The mobile payment and Big Data sectors, we believe, are poised for an era of substantial growth, not only in China but around the world, and we anticipate that FingerMotion will play a significant role in this process.”

To view the full press release, visit



About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve more than 1 billion users in the China market and expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at



