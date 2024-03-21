Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Sees Continued Success With New Program, Signs Contract With Volunteer State Community College

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, has entered a new partnership with another college. The company announced that signed a five-year contract with Volunteer State Community College, the fifth contract since AMST unveiled its no-setup-fee plan. The contract calls for Amesite to provide non-degreed artificial intelligence (“AI”) and technical training programs for industry certification and workforce development. The new partnership will allow the school to meet the growing technical needs of the region and continue to provide programs that translate to improved job performance in the community. A public, two-year community college in middle Tennessee, Volunteer State Community College has four campus locations in Gallatin, Livingston, Cookeville and Springfield. The college offers more than 100 programs and has 7,000-plus students enrolled.

“Vol State is our fifth announced win since launching our no setup-fee offer,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“We are pleased to report our increased sales activity, as we sign more colleges and universities that appreciate the value of providing relevant learning. We are tenaciously building our cohort of providers, to generate sustainable revenue.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an edtech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to AMST are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN