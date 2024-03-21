Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Signs Global Distribution Agreement With Leading Middle East Conglomerate

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over Cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, has signed a distribution agreement with a leading mobility, transportation, logistics, energy and services group based in the Middle East. The agreement reflects the company's focus on expanding the global distribution of its PTT handsets and in-vehicle devices. The new contract calls for the conglomerate to distribute Siyata Mobile products externally to enterprise customers in Middle East and internally to subsidiaries.“This organization, who will now distribute Siyata products, is a highly accomplished provider of groundbreaking solutions for its enterprise customers,” said Siyata Mobile CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the press release.“They import and distribute premier commercial vehicle brands such as DAF and Isuzu trucks and own multiple large-scale logistics centers. Expanding distribution is a key growth driver for us in 2024, and we are pleased to establish another international pathway for our products. As one of the leading transport and logistics companies in the Middle East, we expect that this organization will be a strong partner for us, and we look forward to increasing sales of Siyata products for our mutual benefit.”

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global developer and vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. The company's portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste-management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories. In support of the company's Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade, in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling its customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. For more information about the company, visit



