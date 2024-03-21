Number Of Students Learning Computer Science Surges In Kabul

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A number of computer science students and professors say technology has become an integral part of people's daily life and has a wide scope of opportunities, thus attracting the youth.

According to students, in the future, people's dependence on technology will further increase.

Abdul Rahim Taj, who passed the university entrance exam and succeeded to the journalism faculty, joined the computer science faculty due to his interest in the field.

Taj said today was the age of computers and technology and computer workers were needed in every sphere of life.

Ahmad Farzad, another Computer Science student, said he was learning computer because it had a wide scope and the society needed computer and technology.

Fazaluddin Radmanish, a first-year computer science student, also said studying cyber security and software engineering was financially rewarding, which was why he became interested in this field.

On the other hand, a number of officials and professors of universities say that the main reason why young people are more interested in computer science is the field has a vast scope of opportunities in today's technology driven world.

Gholam Farooq Muslimyar, an administrative employee in one of the private universities, says the enrollment of young people in computer courses has increased recently.

Samiullah Rahimi, a professor of computer science at a private university, says that the world has become a small village and computer has more work space in the current situation.

Rahimi, however, stressed young people should recognize their tendency and evaluate which field they were interested in and could progress in.

Two months ago, officials of some educational centres told Pajhwok that the number of students and their interest in learning English and computer has doubled.

