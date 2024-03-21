Moharram & Partners Sign Mou With GAFI To Boost Investment-Friendly Policies

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In a significant move to bolster Egypt's appeal as a prime investment hub, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and Moharram & Partners have inked a three-year cooperation agreement. The signing ceremony featured Hossam Heiba, GAFI's CEO, and Mostafa Moharram, Chairperson of Moharram & Partners' Advisory Board.

This partnership aims to elevate Egypt's profile as a premier investment locale through joint promotional endeavors. These initiatives will spotlight supportive legislative and governmental policies that foster a conducive business environment. Moreover, Moharram & Partners, in collaboration with GAFI, will offer guidance to investors looking to start or grow their ventures in Egypt, ensuring smooth navigation through any bureaucratic hurdles.

“The recent legislative advancements and policy reforms by the Egyptian government are pivotal for an investor-friendly climate,” remarked Hossam Heiba.“Our alliance with Moharram & Partners Group is set to amplify the reach of these initiatives to global firms and investors, leveraging the group's expansive network and profound industry expertise.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mostafa Moharram stated:“Our memorandum with GAFI reflects our confidence in Egypt's potential to ascend as a global investment powerhouse. Our nation is well-equipped to realize this vision, and we're committed to championing the government's latest policy reforms, which are key to attracting investment.”