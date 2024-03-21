LAVA (LAVA), The Elysium Native Coin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list LAVA (LAVA) on March 22, 2024, for all BitMart users. The LAVA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is LAVA (LAVA)?

Vulcan Forged encompasses a blockchain gaming studio (Vulcan Studios), a layer 1 blockchain (Elysium) and a metaverse builder (MetaScapes), targeting game players who also want to earn and be part of the metaverse.

This is the first-ever blockchain built specifically for gamers, the gaming industry and the metaverse. LAVA is the native coin of theri blockchain Elysium, used to power PYR, and other ELS-20 tokens.

Why LAVA (LAVA)?

LAVA's evolution from a Polygon token to Elysium LAVA has marked a transformative step forward for the Vulcan Forged ecosystem. This comprehensive section sheds light on LAVA's role as a versatile and dynamic token, a medium for transactions, gameplay enhancement, and decentralization. As Vulcan Forged continues to innovate, LAVA remains at the forefront, shaping a dynamic and thriving blockchain gaming world, empowering users to engage, earn, and contribute, paving the way for a thriving blockchain gaming future.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About LAVA (LAVA)

Originally introduced as a Polygon token with uncapped supply, LAVA emerged as a means to facilitate transactions and reward participation within Vulcan Forged ecosystem games. However, this year marked a pivotal shift as Vulcan Forged transitioned to its own layer 1 blockchain, Elysium.

The total supply of Elysium LAVA is now capped at 1 billion tokens, offering a more streamlined and sustainable approach.

To learn more about LAVA (LAVA), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!