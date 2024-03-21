Runtucoin (RTC), A Representation Of Chinese Culture, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list RunTuCoin (RTC) on March 21, 2024, for all BitMart users. The RTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:17 (UTC).







What is RunTuCoin (RTC)?

RTC DAO is an investment DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) focused on the Web3 ecosystem. It was jointly initiated by the Alpha Blockchain Foundation in collaboration with various leading institutions and communities. The community token is RTC, initially launched on the BNB Chain. Its design is inspired by the cultural figure Runtu, a representation of Chinese culture.

Why RunTuCoin (RTC)?

Initiated by the Alpha Blockchain Foundation, and propelled by leading institutions, managed by seasoned Web3 experts.

Collaborating with top blockchain projects globally to enrich and diversify the ecosystem's growth.

Global Community, Global Outreach 100+ global communities, 100,000+ active users. Top-tier resources, and synchronized promotion.

Fully empowering RTC for positive ecosystem and token value growth, sharing diverse benefits.

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

About RunTuCoin (RTC)

MAX TOTAL SUPPLY :70,000 RTC

To learn more about RunTuCoin (RTC), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

