QSE Index Rises 6.97 Points At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose 6.97 points, or 0.07%, at the beginning of trading on Thursday, reaching 10,210 points compared to yesterday's closing.

The QSE general index was supported by a rise in six sectors: Telecoms by 0.56%; Real Estate by 0.55%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.51%; Banks and Financial Services by 0.17%; Industrials by 0.12%; and Insurance by 0.06%. In contrast, the index saw a decline in Transportations by 0.61%.

At 10:00 am, QSE recorded 1880 transactions worth QR 47.484 million, distributed among 20.133 million shares.



