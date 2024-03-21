Former Kuwait National Team Goalkeeper: Qatar Best In Asia Now

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former Kuwait national team goalkeeper Khaled Al Fadhli affirmed that the chances of both the Qatari and Kuwaiti teams winning the points of the match scheduled for Thursday, as part of the 3rd round in the joint qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, are not equal.

In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Fadhli said that Qatar's chances of winning the match, which will be held at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al-Sadd Club, are greater than those of Kuwait. This is due to the high level of the Qatari team, which enabled it to win the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 title just a month ago. He pointed out that the Qatari team is currently in its prime and is the best in Asia, with players in a good mental state and possessing high capabilities, unlike the Kuwaiti team, which is going through a tough period after missing out on participating in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

However, he added that despite the circumstances faced by the Kuwaiti team, it can still achieve a positive result in the match, considering the nature of football, which relies solely on performance on the field and focus.

The former Kuwaiti national team goalkeeper emphasized that his country's team has high aspirations and relies on a high spirit to deliver a perfect performance against the Asian champions. He also mentioned that the players of the Kuwaiti team possess high technical abilities but need confidence to deliver a good performance that pleases the Kuwaiti fans, who want the national team to bring back memories of its continental victories.

Al Fadhli concluded by wishing that Kuwait's national team would have distinctive technical performance and deliver a suitable performance against the Qatari national team. He noted that the encounter will be renewed between the two teams in Kuwait after five days, meaning that there is an opportunity for the Kuwaiti players to achieve a result that strengthens their position in the group.

He also indicated that the players of his country's national team realize the importance of defeating the Qatari team in at least one of the two matches to enhance their chances in the competition, especially after overcoming the effects of the first loss against the Indian national team, adding that they have a chance to make up for it by winning the remaining matches in the group.

