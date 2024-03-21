'Moroccan Night At The Museum' To Celebrate Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year Of Culture

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Years of Culture initiative, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Qatar, is set to organise an enchanting evening at the Museum of Islamic Art for the "Moroccan Night at the Museum," to commemorate the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, explore the Berber Jewelry Collection from the Royal Palace exhibition, and celebrate Moroccan culture and traditions.

Guests will have a chance to enjoy traditional Moroccan tea and Ramadan sweets, music performances, and henna while learning more about the beautiful Amazigh jewelry on display at the museum - the first time the collection is exhibited outside of Morocco.

The display features over 200 historical and culturally significant pieces from Morocco's Oudayas, National Museum of Adornment in Rabat.

Moroccan artist Othman Belkadi will also unveil a new oil painting inspired by traditional Amazigh jewelry.

MENAFN21032024000067011011ID1108006818