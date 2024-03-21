DP World's Commitment To Diversity And Empowerment Shines At Brazil's Port Of Santos

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Port of Santos, Latin America's largest port, has become a hub for female workforce development, with DP World Brazil leading the charge. At this cutting-edge multipurpose port complex, women are not only encouraged but empowered to ascend to leadership roles, making DP World a pioneer in gender diversity within the port's community.

Over the past decade, DP World's presence in Brazil has significantly shifted the gender dynamics within the company. The female workforce has soared by more than 200%, bringing the total to 297 women across various departments, including operations, where 41% of the female staff are breaking new ground in traditionally male-dominated roles.

The terminal has seen a 30% increase in women holding leadership positions over the last five years, with over 30 women now in roles ranging from supervisors to directors. Only last year, 77 women were hired and 25 were promoted.

Empowering Women in Line with the UN's SDGs

Empowering women is one of the three main legacy areas that DP World has defined in its Sustainability strategy,“Our World, Our Future.” DP World's efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG5), focusing on gender equality. The company's dedication to creating opportunities for women and making a lasting impact on their careers is evident in its comprehensive sustainability strategy.

“We are proud to be pioneers in valuing women in the Port of Santos,” said Alcino Therezo, People Director at DP World in Brazil.“We work to improve female representation in the company and integrate discussions about the importance of diversity to our daily lives.”

Through initiatives like MentorHer, which offers mentoring by senior professionals to women aiming for career advancement, DP World is making strides in female empowerment. This program alone has certified over 50 women, with professionals dedicating more than 4,500 hours to training in 2022.

Trailblazers at DP World: Shaping the Future

Paula Bispo de Santana: Pioneering Side Operator

Since stepping into her role in 2022, Paula Bispo de Santana has been making history as the first woman side operator at the Port of Santos. Her journey with DP World began with a two-year stint as an operations assistant. Today, she plays a crucial role in the loading and unloading of ships and trucks, handling everything from docking ships to managing cargo with precision and safety. Paula's hands-on approach and dedication to maintaining a smooth operational flow demonstrate her commitment to excellence in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Fabiana do Nascimento Almeida: Trailblazer in Container Operations

Fabiana do Nascimento Almeida's tenure with DP World since 2012 has been marked by a series of firsts. Not only is she the first and only female container operator at the Port of Santos, but her journey also includes specialized training in Peru and a strong background in various operational roles. Starting in the administrative sector in other markets, Fabiana's transition to the front lines of port operations underscores her versatility and pioneering spirit in navigating the logistics landscape.

Patrícia Silva de Oliveira: From Bus Driver to Operations Supervisor

At 37, Patrícia Silva de Oliveira's career is a testament to resilience and ambition. Her transition from a driver at a bus company to a port operations supervisor at DP World is a story of constant learning and adaptation. Patrícia's journey at the company includes different roles, culminating in a leadership position overseeing the port's operations, reflects her determination to break barriers and inspire other women to pursue their dreams, no matter how daunting they may seem.

Juliana Bambini: Legal Luminary with a Groundbreaking Journey

Juliana Bambini's nearly 14-year career at DP World has seen her rise from an intern to Legal Manager. Her growth within the company mirrors DP World's evolution from a small office to a major terminal player. Juliana's participation in the MentorHer program highlights her role in fostering a culture of mentorship and empowerment, further cementing her status as a key figure in the organization's legal framework.

Daniela Zicari Di Monte: Director with a Global Vision

Daniela Zicari Di Monte joined DP World Logistics in 2022, bringing with her over two decades of experience in the global maritime sector. As Director, she's poised to enhance the company's footprint in the NVOCC segment, leveraging her comprehensive expertise in integrated logistics, P&L management, and strategic planning. Daniela's extensive background and forward-thinking approach are instrumental in navigating the complexities of international trade and logistics.

A Model for the Future

These inspiring women exemplify DP World's commitment to breaking new ground and fostering an environment where diversity and empowerment are key drivers of innovation and success. By promoting gender diversity and empowering women to lead, DP World is paving the way for a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future in global trade and logistics.