Schneider Electric Announces Edwards Has Joined The Catalyze Program

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Edwards becomes a corporate sponsor for the Catalyze Program Edwards participation expands Catalyze program to Tier One and Tier Two suppliers within semiconductor value chain

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 21, 2024 /3BL/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that Edwards has joined the Catalyze program not only as a Tier One supplier to the program's founding corporate sponsors but also an additional corporate sponsor to the program. Edwards' participation as a sponsor will enable decarbonization of energy sources for their own operations and enable their suppliers to access the Catalyze program benefits, extending the program's reach to include Tier Two suppliers of some of the founding sponsors.

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems, and related value-added semiconductor services. The company is a direct supplier to many of the Catalyze program's founding corporate sponsors.

“The Catalyze program is designed to foster collaboration and partnership among corporate sponsors and their suppliers enabling collective decarbonization impact,” said John Powers, Vice President, Global Renewable at Schneider Electric.“Edwards has been at the forefront of working with their customers to develop products, services and solutions that maximize efficiency and minimize the environmental impact of the semiconductor industry.”

“We are immensely proud to join this ground-breaking initiative to help decarbonize the semiconductor value chain. It helps demonstrate our ambition to be leaders in enabling industry transformation for a better future. Catalyze provides a great opportunity to partner with our customers and suppliers around the world to accelerate the transition to renewable energy,” said Koen Lauwers, President of Semiconductor Division, Edwards.

“The Catalyze program's continued growth represents our industry's continued commitment to accelerating the widespread adoption of renewable energy throughout the semiconductor value chain and IT supply landscape. Through this initiative, we aim to empower suppliers to make a significant impact to their supply chain decarbonization strategies,” said John Golightly, Vice President Global Head of Sustainability at ASM . “We are thrilled to welcome Edwards as the latest member of the program, helping our industry to continue to lead the way to a more sustainable future.”

The Catalyze program aims to accelerate access to renewable energy across the global semiconductor value chain and IT supply landscape. The first-of-its-kind program was launched in July 2023 with the goal to:



Combine energy purchasing power across the semiconductor value chain to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects

Provide suppliers, who may not have the capacity on their own, with the opportunity to participate in the market for utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Enable any company that supplies to a Catalyze sponsor to participate in the program.

Increase awareness of renewable energy availability in specific global regions where the semiconductor value chain is operational. Leverage educational and digital technology platform engagements to drive measurable actions in supply chain decarbonization.

Learn more about the Catalyze program at sustainabilityse/catalyze

About Edwards

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. These are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells; are used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications, steel and other metallurgy, pharmaceutical and chemical; and for both scientific instruments and a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has over 8,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.

Edwards is part of the Atlas Copco Group. Atlas Copco Group is based in Stockholm, Sweden with customers in more than 180 countries and about 49 000 employees.

Further information about Edwards can be found at Edwards Vacuum

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On .

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency .

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies . We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.