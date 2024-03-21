Volunteer Programs Can Build Morale And Improve Retention

(MENAFN- 3BL) Embarking on a journey of corporate volunteerism can be a transformative experience, not just for the community but also for the employees and the organization as a whole. According to a 2023 global study conducted by Edge Research for Ares Management , employer-sponsored volunteer programs not only foster goodwill in the community but also significantly impact employee satisfaction and retention rates. Leila Saad, CEO of Common Impact, emphasizes the profound impact even simple acts of volunteerism can have on individuals, underscoring the importance of accessibility and inclusivity in these initiatives. As companies navigate the complexities of establishing volunteer programs, they must heed the advice of experts and prioritize employee engagement, skill alignment, and meaningful contributions to ensure the success and sustainability of such endeavors. Through strategic planning, collaboration, and a commitment to employee well-being, organizations can harness the power of volunteerism to drive positive change within and beyond their walls.

About Common Impact

Common Impact is a national nonprofit that fosters meaningful partnerships between purpose-driven Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits worldwide to propel social good. Since 2000, Common Impact has generated over 205,000 hours of skills-based volunteering and $40 million in resources. Common Impact is dedicated to helping nonprofits expand their capacity, improve efficiency, and deliver on their mission with customized and impactful projects through corporate partnerships. Learn more about Common Impact's services , impact , and clients .

