How Does Your Power Company Celebrate Global Recycling Day?

(MENAFN- 3BL) When you think about Global Recycling Day, you probably think about bottles and cans-but did you know that at Delmarva Power, we're recycling our utility poles?

Our poles are one of dozens of materials we recycle, including transformers, cable wire, scrap metal, office computers and even tree trimmings. It takes a lot of effort and creative thinking to keep our recycling efforts going strong! Thanks to our dedicated Environmental Management team who works to reduce our environmental footprint and help protect our planet for future generations.