Ceres Supports Bipartisan FOREST Act To Build More Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains In The U.S. And Around The World

(MENAFN- 3BL) March 21, 2024 /3BL/ - On International Day of Forests, Ceres today announced its support for the FOREST Act, bipartisan federal legislation that would leverage U.S. trade policy to protect global biodiversity and the climate by restricting the importation of foreign products from land that has been illegally deforested overseas.

The FOREST (Fostering Overseas Rule of Law and Environmentally Sound Trade) Act was introduced in both chambers of the U.S. Congress last December with bipartisan support.

In November 2023, Ceres released its Deforestation Scorecard: Assessing Corporate Action on Deforestation Amid Growing Regulatory Risk that revealed few of the largest global companies are taking ambitious action to tackle commodity-driven deforestation and drive progress toward a net zero economy. After assessing dozens of major companies across 15 industries, Ceres found most of them lack comprehensive no-deforestation policies, despite the importance of these policies in companies removing deforestation from their supply chains as well as adhering to the new regulations worldwide.

However, some leading companies are supporting policy solutions to deforestation. The Sustainable Food Policy Alliance - a coalition of major food companies Danone North America, Mars Inc., Nestlé USA , and Unilever United States that champions policy solutions that improve sustainability in agriculture and supply chains - this week voiced support for legislation that meets the goals of the FOREST Act.

“The Fostering Overseas Rule of Law and Environmentally Sound Trade (FOREST) Act represents an opportunity for the United States to address deforestation within agricultural supply chains. Sustainable Food Policy Alliance (SFPA) members agree that a legislative approach in the United States can provide a credible framework with reasonable incentives and penalties to prevent illegal deforestation and ensure harmonization and enforcement between international jurisdictions,” the SFPA said in a statement.“The FOREST Act leverages expertise from across the federal government to support the global transition of the supply base to more responsibly sourced forest-derived commodities, which will in turn aid our individual and collective efforts to create business pathways to meet science-based targets, achieve net zero emissions, and reduce our impact on the planet.”

Ceres has also worked closely with food and apparel companies in recent years to support public policy that advances climate, biodiversity, water, soil health, and other sustainability goals in the agricultural sector, including by calling for greater investment and access for climate-smart agriculture programs in the upcoming reauthorization of the Farm Bill and conservation funding in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Leading businesses support efforts to reduce these impacts, which hurt crop yields and supply chains, and to bolster farmers' role as leaders in implementing solutions that meet the growing demands of consumers.

