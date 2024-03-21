Griffith Foods Celebrates National Nutrition Month®

MENAFN - 3BL) Happy National Nutrition Month®!

As part of our commitment to nutrition and building nutritional expertise, we are excited to leverage National Nutrition Month®, an initiative sponsored by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics , to kick off our third annual Nutrition Awareness Month at Griffith Foods. This year's theme, "Beyond the Table", explores the comprehensive journey of nutrition from farm to fork-covering aspects of food production, distribution, and the process of selecting food at grocery stores and local markets.

Griffith Foods is dedicated to educating employees on the importance of proper nutrition and healthy food choices. In this video, you'll hear from Carla Murillo , Regional Nutritionist for our Central America and South America Region, and the facilitator of this year's National Nutrition Month festivities.

We invite you to join us in Creating Better Together as we strive towards nutritious, delicious and sustainable diets.

Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

